Company News for Jan 19, 2024

  • M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ((MDC - Free Report) ) shares surged 18.4% following the announcement of a $4.9 billion acquisition agreement by Sekisui House, Ltd. ((SKHSY - Free Report) ).
     
  • Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. ((KMI - Free Report) ) fell 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.
     
  • Discover Financial Services ((DFS - Free Report) ) shares plunged 10.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50.
     
  • H.B. Fuller Company ((FUL - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share.
     

