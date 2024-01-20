We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) ending at $374.82, denoting a +0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 19.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.92 billion, reflecting a 16.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 58.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.85 of its industry.
Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.