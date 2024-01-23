We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q4 Earnings
The upcoming report from Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, indicating a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $72.84 million, representing a decrease of 5.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Preferred Bank metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.8% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 27.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26%.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-performing loans' to come in at $18.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.50 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' of $6.57 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-performing assets' reaching $35.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.50 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' will reach $69.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74.11 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Preferred Bank shares have recorded returns of -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFBC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.