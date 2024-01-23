We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 26.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Levi Strauss metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' should arrive at $868.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will likely reach $377.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands' will reach $134.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' to reach $281.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Levi Strauss shares have recorded returns of -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEVI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.