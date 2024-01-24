We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Premier Financial (PFC) Q4 Earnings
The upcoming report from Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a decline of 18.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $66.15 million, representing a decrease of 13.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Premier Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Tax-equivalent net interest margin' at 2.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 56.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $11.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.23 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income' should come in at $53.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.78 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier Financial here>>>
Premier Financial shares have witnessed a change of -1.78% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>