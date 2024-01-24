Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.87 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.90, compared to $7.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.98 billion, representing a surprise of +4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $7.61 billion versus $7.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Net sales- Space: $3.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $4.71 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $3.17 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $761 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.50 million.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.28 million.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $579 million compared to the $600.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $395 million versus $385.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lockheed here>>>

Shares of Lockheed have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise