Compared to Estimates, Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.13 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.82 billion, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Business - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid: 1.5% versus 1.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones: 131 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 138.52 thousand.
- Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband: 39 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 46.46 thousand.
- Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet: 53 thousand compared to the 63.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating revenues- Business: $7.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Other: $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment: $6.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Service: $18.93 billion versus $19.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Operating revenues- Consumer: $26.95 billion versus $26.45 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
- Wireless service revenue- Consumer: $16.03 billion compared to the $16.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Wireless service revenue- Business: $3.36 billion versus $3.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector: $3.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +142.9%.
Shares of Verizon have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.