Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Atlantic Union (AUB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Atlantic Union (AUB - Free Report) reported $187.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.72 million, representing a surprise of +4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlantic Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54.6%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $18.68 billion versus $18.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs / total average LHFI (annualized): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income, net: $0.77 million versus $0.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan-related interest rate swap fees: $3.59 million versus $2.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interchange fees, net: $2.58 million compared to the $2.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $157.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $154.15 million.
  • Fiduciary and asset management fees: $4.53 million versus $4.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other Operating Income: $4.95 million versus $2.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $8.66 million versus $8.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $3.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Atlantic Union here>>>

Shares of Atlantic Union have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise