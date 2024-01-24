Back to top

GE (GE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

General Electric (GE - Free Report) reported $18.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +14.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Aerospace: $8.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
  • Revenues- Power: $5.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
  • Revenues- Renewable Energy: $4.21 billion versus $3.70 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Aerospace: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Renewable Energy: -$347 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$385.69 million.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Power: $759 million versus $599.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of GE have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

