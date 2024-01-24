Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -5.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - Alternatives: $180.5 billion versus $180.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Money market: $192.7 billion compared to the $204.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Balanced: $62.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.68 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Fixed Income: $325.7 billion compared to the $319.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average AUM - Total: $1,515.6 billion versus $1,499.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $823.7 billion versus $756.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,585.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,523.84 billion.
  • Average AUM - Equity: $756.6 billion versus $717.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees: $344.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $350.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Other revenues: $46 million compared to the $52.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Performance fees: $19.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
Shares of Invesco have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

