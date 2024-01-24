Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Premier Financial (PFC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) reported $64.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.15 million, representing a surprise of -2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.5% compared to the 56.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $11.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.95 million.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $52.59 million compared to the $53.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Premier Financial here>>>

Shares of Premier Financial have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise