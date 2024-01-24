Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Veritex Holdings (VBTX - Free Report) reported $77.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 35.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.7 million, representing a surprise of -30.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veritex Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 77.5% versus 53.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $11.44 billion compared to the $11.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding: 0.4% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: -$17.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.32 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $95.53 million versus $98.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Veritex Holdings here>>>

Shares of Veritex Holdings have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise