Trustmark (TRMK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) reported $189.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.47 million, representing a surprise of +0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 71.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual LHFI: $100.01 million versus $96.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $106.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.91 million.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $17.10 billion versus $17.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $140.05 million compared to the $137.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $49.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.05 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $136.74 million compared to the $134.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Trustmark have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

