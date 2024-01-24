Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Renasant (RNST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Renasant (RNST - Free Report) reported $146.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Renasant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 75.1% versus 66.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $69.37 million versus $76.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $78.99 million compared to the $86.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $15.33 billion compared to the $15.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $125.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.58 million.
  • Net Interest income (FTE): $128.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.29 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $20.36 million versus $37.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Renasant have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

