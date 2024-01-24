We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Baker Hughes here>>>
- Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology: $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion.
- Orders - Oilfield Services: $3.87 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Orders - Total: $6.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion.
- Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology - Equipment: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.
- Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International: $2.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.
- Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa: $707 million versus $698.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology: $2.88 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment: $3.96 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Gas Technology- Equipment: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.
- Revenue- Gas Technology- Total: $1.92 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Baker Hughes have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.