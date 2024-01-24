Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Abbott (ABT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Abbott (
Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.02 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.8% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.51 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $860 million compared to the $925.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Net sales- Nutrition: $2.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $677 million versus $688.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $240 million versus $224.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $498 million versus $506.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $301 million versus $284.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.9% change.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Abbott (ABT) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.24 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.02 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.8% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.51 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $860 million compared to the $925.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $2.04 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $677 million versus $688.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $240 million versus $224.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $498 million versus $506.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $301 million versus $284.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.9% change.
Shares of Abbott have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.