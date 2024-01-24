Back to top

Amphenol (APH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +5.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $900.30 million versus $761.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Net sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Net sales- Communications Solutions: $1.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Operating income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $200.20 million versus $239.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Communications Solutions: $311.10 million versus $217.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $238.20 million versus $239.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amphenol here>>>

Shares of Amphenol have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

