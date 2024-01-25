We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) ending at $44.15, denoting a -1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 4.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 6.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.26%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.81 billion, indicating a 22.54% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.69% downward. At present, Dominion Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Dominion Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.43, so one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.