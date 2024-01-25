Back to top

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) reported $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of +2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Packaging Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Packaging: $1.78 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Segment Sales- Corporate: $17.20 million versus $30.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Segment Sales- Paper: $143.80 million compared to the $131.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP: $265 million versus $228.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating income- Corporate and Other- Non-GAAP: -$30.40 million versus -$28.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP: $30.70 million compared to the $28.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Packaging Corp. have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

