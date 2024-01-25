Back to top

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.91 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.8 million, representing a surprise of +3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.5% versus 66.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $5.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.55 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.46 million compared to the $30.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of FS Bancorp have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

