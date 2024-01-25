Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McCormick (MKC) Q4 Earnings

McCormick (MKC - Free Report) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +7.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how McCormick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Flavor Solutions: $704.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $715.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Net Sales- Consumer: $1.05 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Flavor Solutions: $76.10 million versus $63.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income excluding special charges and transaction and integration expenses- Consumer: $235.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.43 million.
Shares of McCormick have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

