Image: Bigstock

NextEra (NEE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.88 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NextEra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $4.20 billion compared to the $4 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $2.66 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.7% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Corporate & Other: $25 million compared to the $10.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -247.1% year over year.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $1.05 billion versus $714.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $1.70 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of NextEra have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

