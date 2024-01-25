Back to top

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.73 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was -1.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amalgamated Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 49.2% compared to the 51.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.75 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $67.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.88 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million.
  • Trust department fees: $3.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.61 million.
  • Non-interest income: $9.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.86 million.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

