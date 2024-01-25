We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Humana (HUM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Humana (HUM - Free Report) reported $25.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was -57.14%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 90.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 89.7%.
- Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement: 307.2 thousand compared to the 300.17 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage: 5,408.9 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,431.05 thousand.
- Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage: 509.6 thousand versus 507.88 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Investment income (loss): $294 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $286.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.8%.
- Revenues- Premiums: $25.13 billion versus $24.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
- CenterWell segment-Total Services revenue- External: $770 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $745.89 million.
- CenterWell segment- Total Intersegment revenues: $3.94 billion versus $3.96 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- CenterWell: $4.71 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military and other: $223 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.91 million.
- Insurance segment - Intersegment revenues- Services: $1 million compared to the $9.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Insurance segment- Investment income: $166 million versus $152.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Humana have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.