Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $65.81 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.2 million, representing a surprise of +13.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lakeland Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 44.7% versus 49% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $17.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.85 million.
Shares of Lakeland Financial have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

