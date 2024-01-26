Comcast (
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Comcast (CMCSA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) reported $31.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Comcast here>>>
- Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships: 2,641 thousand versus 2,644.46 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships: 17,847 thousand compared to the 18,013.65 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers - Net Additions / (Losses): -31 thousand compared to the -46.25 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Domestic Video Customers - Net Additions / (Losses): -389 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of -468.35 thousand.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- International Connectivity: $1.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless: $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $989.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Broadband: $6.40 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total Residential Connectivity: $8.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $8.49 billion.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $6.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%.
- Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
- Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $20.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $20.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%.
- Revenue- Business Services Connectivity: $2.36 billion versus $2.33 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Comcast have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.