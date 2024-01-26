We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported $15.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +22.73%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenues- Client Computing Group: $8.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.
- Net Revenues- Data Center and AI: $3.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
- Net Revenues- Network and Edge: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $291 million versus $345.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
- Net Revenues- Mobileye: $637 million compared to the $607.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
- Net Revenues- All other: $178 million versus $189.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +493.3% change.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $3.16 billion compared to the $2.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $5.19 billion versus $4.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.6% change.
Shares of Intel have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.