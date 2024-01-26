Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported $15.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +22.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Client Computing Group: $8.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.
  • Net Revenues- Data Center and AI: $3.99 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Network and Edge: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $291 million versus $345.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Mobileye: $637 million compared to the $607.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- All other: $178 million versus $189.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +493.3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $3.16 billion compared to the $2.92 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $5.19 billion versus $4.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.6% change.
Shares of Intel have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

