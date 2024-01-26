We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.48 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was -12.11%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Prepaid churn: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Postpaid phone churn: 1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.
- Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers: 934 thousand compared to the 917.5 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers: 1,570 thousand compared to the 1,677.04 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total High Speed Internet net customer additions: 541 thousand compared to the 507.36 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
- Postpaid phone ARPU: $48.91 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.84.
- Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $12.47 billion compared to the $12.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Prepaid revenues: $2.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
- Revenue- Other revenues: $261 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $312.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%.
- Total service revenues: $16.04 billion versus $16.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Equipment revenues: $4.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
- Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.3% year over year.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.