Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.04, demonstrating a +0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.19%.
The the stock of company has risen by 16.11% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paysafe Limited in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.60, signifying a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $415.6 million, up 8.35% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paysafe Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Paysafe Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.93, which means Paysafe Limited is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that PSFE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.13.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.