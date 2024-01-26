Back to top

AppFolio (APPF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) reported $171.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.5%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.8 million, representing a surprise of +5.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppFolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core solutions: $41.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
  • Revenues- Other: $2.59 million compared to the $2.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Value Added Services: $127.99 million versus $119.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.3% change.
Shares of AppFolio have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

