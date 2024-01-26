Back to top

The Bancorp (TBBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Bancorp (TBBK - Free Report) reported $119.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 38% compared to the 39.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.02 billion compared to the $7.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 5.3% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $26.99 million compared to the $27.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $92.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.63 million.
Shares of The Bancorp have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

