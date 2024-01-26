Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Financial (FFBC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $202.43 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.3% compared to the 58.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $46.99 million compared to the $55.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Financial here>>>

Shares of First Financial have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise