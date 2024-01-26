Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.35 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was -4.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 56.8% compared to the 53.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $23.23 billion compared to the $23.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income(FTE): $207.05 million versus $207.78 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $56.25 million compared to the $60.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $206.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.50 million.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

