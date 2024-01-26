Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Byline Bancorp (BY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported $100.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.07 million, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.6% compared to the 52.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.39 billion compared to the $8.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $14.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.09 million.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $5.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.53 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.29 million compared to the $87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $1.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.49 million compared to the $2.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $1.26 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.08 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

