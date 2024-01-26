Back to top

Visa (V) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Visa (V - Free Report) reported $8.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 57,472 million versus 57,518.65 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total payments volume: $3,276 billion compared to the $3,283.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total volume: $3,910 billion versus $3,884.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Payments Volume - Europe: $636 billion compared to the $625.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Cash volume - LAC: $143 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.08 billion.
  • Cash volume - Asia pacific: $81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.49 billion.
  • Cash Volume - Europe: $131 billion versus $128.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $3.92 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Data processing revenues: $4.36 billion compared to the $4.25 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- International transaction revenues: $3.02 billion versus $3.06 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $692 million versus $677.61 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
  • Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.35 billion compared to the -$3.35 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
Shares of Visa have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

