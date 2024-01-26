Federated Hermes (
Federated Hermes (FHI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) reported $391.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396.36 million, representing a surprise of -1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Federated Hermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Federated Hermes here>>>
- Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Money market: $153.83 billion versus $144.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Total Managed Assets: $757.62 million versus $719.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Equity: $79.29 billion versus $80.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Fixed-income: $94.92 billion versus $91.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Alternative / private markets: $20.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.76 billion.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Multi-asset: $2.87 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Multi-asset: $137 million versus $181.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Managed Assets - Asset Class - Money market: $559.99 billion compared to the $523.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Managed Assets - Product Type - Alternative / private markets: $12.38 billion compared to the $12.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net: $264.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $273.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Revenue- Other service fees, net: $35.87 million compared to the $39.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Administrative service fees, net: $90.93 million versus $84.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
Shares of Federated Hermes have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.