We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported $234.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.11 million, representing a surprise of -4.02%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BankUnited, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for BankUnited, Inc. here>>>
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
- Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.07 billion versus $34.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Deposit service charges and fees: $5.39 million versus $5.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $221.44 million versus $221.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Other non-interest income: $7.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.36 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $17.09 million compared to the $25.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Lease financing: $3.72 million compared to the $14.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $217.21 million versus $217.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.