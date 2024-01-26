Back to top

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported $234.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.11 million, representing a surprise of -4.02%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BankUnited, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.07 billion versus $34.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.39 million versus $5.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $221.44 million versus $221.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest income: $7.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.36 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $17.09 million compared to the $25.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Lease financing: $3.72 million compared to the $14.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $217.21 million versus $217.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

