Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.95 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +2.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $999 million compared to the $987.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $262 million versus $241.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $685 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $698 million compared to the $666.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.11 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.01 billion versus $978.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Corporate: -$169 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$166.24 million.
  • Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $231 million compared to the $235.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

