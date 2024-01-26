Back to top

Compared to Estimates, South Plains Financial (SPFI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, South Plains Financial (SPFI - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.31 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -6.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how South Plains Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 68.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $3.99 billion compared to the $4.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nonperforming Loans: $5.18 million compared to the $5.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized): 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $35.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.43 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $35.39 million versus $35.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.15 million versus $11.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of South Plains Financial have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

