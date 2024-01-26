Back to top

American Express (AXP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.8 billion, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.62, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $434.4 billion compared to the $441.8 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total Card Member loans: $126 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $124.55 billion.
  • Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans: $121.8 billion versus $121.66 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Card Member receivables: $60.4 billion versus $60.3 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Risk-Based Capital - Common Equity Tier 1: 10.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
  • Total cards-in-force: 141.2 million versus 140.48 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.4%.
  • Tier 1 Ratio: 11.3% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 13.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.2%.
  • International Card service - Billed business: $88.1 billion versus $89.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Commercial Services - Billed business: $131.3 billion versus $133.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Basic cards-in-force: 118.7 million versus 119.3 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of American Express have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

