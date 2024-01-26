Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Bread Financial Holdings’ ( BFH Quick Quote BFH - Free Report) operating income of 90 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 73 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.68 per share. The quarterly results reflect the execution of growth initiatives and the strengthening of the balance sheet by lowering the debt level. With the sale of the BJ's portfolio in February 2023 and strategic credit tightening, loans grew at a low to mid-single digit. The company’s shares rose 7% in the last trading session reflecting the outperformance. Behind the Headlines
Revenues decreased 2% year over year to $1 billion, attributable to lower late fee revenues, higher interest expense, and higher reversals of interest and fees resulting from higher gross credit losses, partially offset by higher finance charge yields and non-interest income. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 3.03%.
Credit sales of $7.8 billion decreased 23% year over year, reflecting the sale of the BJ's Wholesale Club portfolio in late February 2023, ongoing strategic credit tightening and moderating consumer spending, partially offset by new partner growth. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $8.9 billion. Average loan amount of $18.3 billion decreased 8% year over year, driven by the decline in credit sales. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $18.4 billion. Total interest income decreased 1% to $1.3 billion. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.3 billion. The net interest margin expanded 50 basis points to 19.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for the metric was pinned at 18.8% and 18.2%, respectively. Total non-interest expenses decreased 6% to $516 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in card and processing expenses and employee compensation and benefit costs as well as marketing expenses. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $539 million. The delinquency rate of 6.5% deteriorated 100 basis points year over year. The net loss rate of 7.5% deteriorated 210 basis points. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings increased 3% year over year to $501 million, reflecting profitable growth and continued success with business transformation efforts. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $432.6 million. Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $3.6 billion, down 7.7% from the 2022 level.
At 2023-end, long-term debt and other debt declined 26.3% from the 2022-end level to $1.4 billion. Tangible book value of $43.70 per share as of Sep 30, 2023, improved 49% year over year. Return on average equity was 27.1%, which expanded 1730 basis points year over year. Cash from operations in 2023 increased 7.5% year over year to $2 billion. Capital expenditure decreased 33.3% year over year to $48 million in the same period. Full Year Highlights
The company reported an operating income of $14.74 for full-year 2023.
Revenues of $4.3 billion increased 12% year over year, driven by higher finance charge yields and non-interest income, including the gain on portfolio sale, partially offset by higher interest expense, and reversals of interest and fees resulting from higher gross credit losses. Credit sales of $28.9 billion declined 12% from the previous year’s level, attributable to the sale of the BJ's Wholesale Club portfolio in late February 2023, strategic credit tightening and moderating consumer spending, partially offset by new partner growth. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $30 billion. Average loan amount of $18.2 billion increased 3% year over year, driven by the addition of new partners as well as further moderation in the consumer payment rate, offset by the decline in credit sales noted above and the sale of the BJ's portfolio. The delinquency rate was 6.5%, up from 5.5% in the previous year. The net loss rate was 7.5%, up from the prior-year level of 5.4%. Dividend Update
The board also approved a quarterly
dividend of 21 cents to be paid out on Mar 15, to stockholders of record as of Feb 9. 2024 Guidance
Management estimates average receivables to decline in the low single-digit range from the 2023 level.
Total revenues are estimated to decline in the low to mid-single digits. Net interest margin is expected to be lower than the 2023 full-year rate. The net loss rate is guided in the low 8% range. Zacks Rank
Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, indicating an increase of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. MA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Western Union ( WU Quick Quote WU - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating an increase of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. WU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the same in one. Global Payments ( GPN Quick Quote GPN - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.64 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. GPN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one.
