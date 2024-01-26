We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) standing at $52.88, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 15.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $341.55 million, indicating a 29.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.95% lower. Currently, Lantheus Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.8.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.