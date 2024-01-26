We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $1.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 19.01% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $126.47 million, reflecting a 17.25% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.77 per share and revenue of $517.45 million, indicating changes of -10% and +10.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.