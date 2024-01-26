We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Parcel Service (UPS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) standing at $159.30, reflecting a -0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Parcel Service in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.44, reflecting a 32.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.31 billion, down 6.39% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% upward. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, United Parcel Service is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.62.
It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry stood at 1.7 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
