Why Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) reached $4.90, with a -1.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.19% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.57%.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Aviation Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Archer Aviation Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.