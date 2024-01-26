We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) closed at $2.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company have appreciated by 18.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Aquestive Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.79 million, up 10.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Aquestive Therapeutics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.