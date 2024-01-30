We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Axis Capital (AXS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 164.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.42 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Axis Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $168.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums earned' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Other insurance related income (loss)' to reach $11.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +279.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total' stands at 80.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - Total' reaching 114.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total' will reach 20.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.6% in the same quarter last year.
