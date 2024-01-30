We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Kirby (KEX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Kirby (KEX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 53.7%. Revenues are expected to be $780.96 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kirby metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Inland transportation' at $353.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Distribution and services' reaching $345.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Marine transportation' will reach $435.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Marine transportation- Coastal transportation' to reach $81.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Distribution and services' will likely reach $24.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.06 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Marine transportation' of $71.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kirby here>>>
Shares of Kirby have demonstrated returns of +1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KEX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>