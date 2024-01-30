We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Flex (FLEX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Flex (FLEX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.73 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.2%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Flex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Flex Agility Solutions' should arrive at $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Nextracker' will reach $612.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Flex Reliability Solutions' of $2.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment income- Nextracker' reaching $114.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment income- Flex Reliability Solutions' will likely reach $153.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment income- Flex Agility Solutions' stands at $154.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $181 million.
Shares of Flex have experienced a change of -24.5% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLEX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.