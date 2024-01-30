We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MGIC (MTG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $302.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MGIC metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $57.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' stands at $245.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'GAAP underwriting expense ratio (insurance operations only)' should arrive at 22.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MGIC here>>>
Over the past month, MGIC shares have recorded returns of +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MTG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>